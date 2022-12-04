INDIALIFESTYLE

Tremendous response for Jan Sankalp Yatra: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the public response to the ruling BJP’s Jan Sankalp Yatra aimed at drumming up popular support in the run-up to assembly elections slated for early next year.

“The BJP Jan Sankalp Yatra is getting tremendous response across the state and it will be intensified in the current month to win the confidence of the people,” Bommai said.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said the Sankalp Yatra has been held successfully in Hyderabad-Karnataka, Central Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions. It will be intensified in the current month.

“Along with this, the welfare schemes of both the state and the central governments will be taken to the people to win their confidence,” he elaborated.

Bommai was sworn in as chief minister on July 28, 2021 after BJP strongman in the state B.S. Yediyurappa had stepped down at the insistence of the party high command.

Bommai has been constantly travelling across the state to boost the party’s prospects at the hustings.

Bommai and Yediyurappa had set out on the Jan Sankalp yatra from Raichur on October 11. The roadshow covering around 50 constituencies will end on December 25.

