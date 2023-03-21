In wake of the 6.6 earthquake in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening with its strong tremors felt across the region, especially north India, various reports of buildings getting tilted were received by the Delhi Fire Service and teams reached the spot to investigate, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call about tilting of a building was received in Shakarpur area on Vikas Marg in east Delhi.

“This seems to be a good intention call, no tilt was found in the building, the call given by the neighbour as occupants of the building are not aware about the call,” he said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding tilting of building in PS Shakarpur area was been received and police, fire services and DDMA reached the spot, identified as building number D-75A but no apparent crack or tilt was observed.

The caller, identified as Jagdish Chandler of the building, said that he called as he suspected a tilt, but other residents and neighbours denied his version.

The DDMA was suggested to inform the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers, police said.

According to the DFS, two more calls regarding buildings tilting in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension were received and two fire tenders each had been rushed to both places for verification. Reports were yet to be received in this regard.

Strong tremors, lasting a few seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among people.

India’s National Centre for Seismology mapped the quake at 6.6 magnitude, occurring at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

