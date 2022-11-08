INDIA

Tremors felt in Lucknow, parts of UP as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Strong tremors were felt in Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh at 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night, National Center for Seismology said.

There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt.

The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Latitude: 29.24 & Longitude: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

20221109-045204

