SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Trent Bridge’s unique gift to Test cricket; no entry fee for final day of Eng-NZ game

NewsWire
0
0

Trent Bridge on Tuesday set a great precedent to enhance the popularity of Test cricket by making entry free for the final day of the second Test between England and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The high price of tickets at Lord’s for the first Test, which England won by five wickets, reportedly deterred thousands of spectators from coming to the ground and prompted cricket greats like Michael Vaughan to come down heavily on the authorities.

However on Monday, the stadium management made entry free prompting Vaughan to tweet, “Well done @TrentBridge… Free entry for everyone for tomorrows play.. #ENGvNZ.”

An hour before the start of the final day of the thrilling second Test, Trent Bridge issued a statement saying the stadium had reached its capacity.

“Following our decision to make tickets for Day 5 of England versus New Zealand fixture free of charge, we can confirm that we have now reached our capacity.

“The demand for seats has been remarkable. And to those who were unable to secure them on this occasion, you have our apologies,” said the stadium management.

20220614-155602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rest Ashwin, bring back KulCha combo’: Calls for Kuldeep’s return gain...

    ICC launches ‘100 per cent Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket’ on...

    India’s opening likely to be the weak link in England

    Security cover in CSK reason behind my fearless unbeaten 95 v...