The trespasser who stayed overnight at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoodwinking the security personnel, had earlier tried to sneak into the state secretariat Nabanna at Mandirtala in Howrah district.

The Kolkata Police on Monday disclosed the identity of the trespasser while presenting him at a lower court in Kolkata, which sent him to police custody till July 11. The arrested person has been identified as Hafizul Mollah, a resident of Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas district.

A senior police officer confirmed that Hafizul Mollah made a similar failed attempt to trespass into the state secretariat Nabanna before. However, he was released after being cautioned.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was conducted at Nabanna on Monday in the wake of the security breach at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi was attended by the Director (Security), Vivek Sahay, and Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal.

Sources aware of the proceedings of the meeting said that the Sahay faced the ire of the Chief Secretary because of the security breach at Banerjee’s house.

Dwivedi also ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and said that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against anyone found guilty of negligence towards duty that resulted in the security lapse.

Some of the police officers deputed for the Chief Minister’s security will be replaced immediately.

Meanwhile, the investigating team is now trying to find out the motive behind Mollah entering the Chief Minister residence.

According to city police sources, during interrogation, Mollah repeatedly claimed that he entered the Banerjee’s house mistaking it as Laalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters. However, the probe team did not subscribe to the idea.

