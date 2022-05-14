The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at four different locations in Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts, and arrested two persons in connection with a TRF conspiracy case.

The accused persons have been identified as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat and Fayaz Ahmad Khan.

“Bhat and Khan, two Over-Ground Workers (OGW) of The Resistance Front (TRF), were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan. They have been arrested for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, and radicalising and recruiting new members for TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),” said an NIA official.

The official added that the TRF and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul are actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of J&K for carrying out violent activities in J&K and other parts of India.

Gul along with other TRF commanders based out of Pakistan are recruiting OGWs to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, and coordinating and transporting ammunition and explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on the security forces and carrying out targeted killings.

The case was registered suo-moto on November 18, 2021.

“During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and memory cards) and incriminating materials used for fabrication of IEDs, Jihadi literature, posters etc. were seized,” said the NIA official.

