SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Tri-nation football: We could’ve won by a bigger scoreline, says coach Stimac after India’s 1-0 win over Myanmar

NewsWire
0
0

India edged Myanmar 1-0 in the opening game of the Tri-nation international football tournament, but head coach Igor Stimac opined that the scoreline could have been wider given the hosts’ complete dominance in the game.

Two decisions involving captain Sunil Chhetri – an apparent foul on him not given as a penalty in the first half and a goal disallowed for offside — led Stimac to say “For me, the result is 3-0, not 1-0.

“I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder was excellent tonight, and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry for goals and could’ve had a hat-trick,” said the Croatian after the game on Wednesday night. 

While many would not have expected Chhetri to play the entire 90 minutes in Imphal just four days after a gruelling ISL final, the skipper’s hunger and determination to get back to national duty was what helped Stimac make the decision.

“Sunil was the first player to make it to the camp after the ISL final. He did not waste a minute but rather rushed to join the national team. That proves his hunger and commitment. He is one of the fittest players in the squad and can play continuously for three days,” the coach said in a media release.

In the pre-match press conference, Stimac said one of the elements of these March friendlies will be to celebrate the players’ achievements in the ISL  and recognise their good performances.

In line with that, he handed out three national team debuts. It wasn’t just a historic night for the capacity crowd at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, but also for Mehtab Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Ritwik Kumar Das, who earned their first India caps.

Mehtab, who was named in the starting XI, had a mixed debut according to Stimac.

“He was great but sometimes too nervous. But he will get used to the pressure as we only had one training session before the match,” he said.

But the debutant who impressed the Croatian the most was Naorem Mahesh Singh, who was in fact a last-minute call-up due to Sivasakthi Narayanan’s withdrawal due to injury.

“Mahesh was a big surprise. I saw what he’s capable of in the ISL, but when players come from the ISL to the national team, it’s a different type of pressure. He was brilliant tonight and everything he did was perfect by the book,” praised Stimac.

20230323-114602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: Team played with a lot of order, says coach...

    Euro 2020: England forced to goalless draw with Scotland

    Football: Rape-accused Benjamin Mendy released on bail

    ISL: Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1