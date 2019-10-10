Triage bay facility launched in Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) SLG Hospitals, a leading healthcare facility, on Thursday announced the inauguration of best-in-class ‘Triage bay’ in the trauma section of the hospital here.

The facility was inaugurated by SLH Hospitals Chairman Dandu Shivarama Raju on the occasion of World Trauma Day.

With 25-beds, this is the largest such facility towards trauma care in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Triage bay is an important corridor in a hospital where the severity of the illnesses/injuries are assessed in case of mass casualties, and the order of treatment is decided before putting the patient in the right section for the right treatment protocol.

Such an approach helps in achieving maximum possible success within the ‘golden hour’ of an incident, doctors said.

Considering the risk potential in the region, a world-class triage bay facility will help cater to the needs in best possible manner.

“Triage is a procedure used to prioritize emergency care and identify patients who need immediate medical attention because of the nature or severity of their injury or illness,” said SLG Hospitals CEO Dr Ram Papa Rao.

“This round-the-clock facility will be staffed with senior consultants, who will be ably supported by experts in the fields of neurosurgery, orthopaedics, plastic surgeons, cardiothoracic Surgeons and all other emergency departments,” he added.

–IANS

ms/vd