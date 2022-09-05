The first trial landing at the Mopa International Airport was conducted on Monday under the supervision of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Around 150 flights are expected to land in Goa daily after the airport is operational.

“As a part of the testing protocol, a commercial flight of Indigo Airlines A-320 aircraft, which came from Mumbai with DGCA officials onboard, successfully landed at Mopa Airport new runway today,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant said that the infrastructural dream for all-round development of Goa is ready to begin its operation soon.

Sawant recently had said that work at Mopa International Airport, in North Goa, will be completed by October 23 and later will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Inauguration of Mopa International Airport may have been delayed. But we are completing the work by October 23 and will inaugurate it at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sawant had said.

According to Sawant, to provide employment to local youths at Mopa International Airport, several steps have been taken by the state government.

Goa government had initially planned to inaugurate the greenfield international airport at Mopa between August 15 to 30. It was, however, delayed.

“International airlines want to sign an agreement with Goa. After Mopa is operational 150 flights may land in Goa,” Sawant had earlier said.

Currently, only 70 flights land in Goa due to the restrictions at Dabolim airport.

Mopa airport is considered as a catalyst for the growth of the tourism area, which would help the state exchequer.

Goa’s only existing airport in Dabolim witnesses congestion as it is shared by the Indian Navy and has restrictions.

Sawant had assured in the Assembly session that he too has concern about taxi owners and hotel operators in South Goa and therefore, operations at Dabolim airport will not be stopped after the commissioning of Mopa airport.

20220905-181004