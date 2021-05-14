The trial of three former US police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis under custody last year, has been delayed until March 2022, a judge has ruled.

The officers, identified as Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, were scheduled to face trial on August 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

Judge Peter Cahill said on Thursday he changed the date so the federal case can go forward first.

The three, charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, waived their right to appear at Thursday’s hearing, according to a Fox News report.

Their co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts.

Chauvin’s sentencing is set for June 25.

A US federal grand jury in Minneapolis last week indicted the four former police officers on charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights during the fatal arrest on May 25, 2020.

Video footage of Floyd’s brutal killing by Chauvin and his three colleagues triggered nationwide protests over race, and the call for racial justice resonated all around the world.

–IANS

ksk/