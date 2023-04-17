WORLD

Trial of former South African President Zuma postponed to August

The trial against former South African President Jacob Zuma on charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering has been postponed to August 15-16 as the case resumed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The trial has again been postponed due to arguments related to Zuma’s application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the matter, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zuma said he wanted Downer to recuse himself from the case as he does not believe he can get a free and fair trial from Downer.

“That application is set to run for two days. With regard to the further conduct of the application, the following order is made, and the state is to file answering papers by no later than May 26,” said Judge Nkosinathi Chili, who ordered the case be postponed to August 15-16.

Zuma is facing charges including fraud, corruption, and money laundering over arms deal procurement in the late 1990s. He is accused of accepting payments from French arms manufacturer Thales to ensure that South Africa signed the armaments contract with the French corporation, among other things.

