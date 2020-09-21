Tribal bodies demand Sarna code in population census

Ranchi, Sep 21 (IANS) Different tribal orgaisations on Monday formed a human chain demanding the mention of Sarna code in the population census.

The tribal bodies formed a human chain from Harmu to the Birsa roundabout here demanding that a resolution should be passed in the state Assembly regarding a separate Sarna code in the population census.

The tribal organisations are demanding that the population census, which will begin from December this year, should include a separate Sarna code in the census list.

“Tribals are not Hindus. We worship nature god and our religion should be given a separate identity. There are around 15 crore tribals in the country who will get a separate identity,” said Mahima Oraon, a tribal leader.

The tribal bodies claim that in the 2011 census, majority of the tribals had put their names in the seventh column which is for others.

Their demand is to give them a separate identity so that they can get the benefits of the government schemes.

Tribals consist around 27 per cent of the total population of Jharkhand and they have been given 27 per cent reservation in government jobs.

