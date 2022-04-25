The armed clashes among tribal groups in the Kirainik area in Sudan’s west Darfur state renewed, according to local authorities.

No official reports on the casualties were released, but informed sources said at least 15 people have been killed, dozens wounded, and hundreds of houses burned in the recent clashes that started on Friday.

This is the third time in two years that tribal conflict broke out in the Kirainik area, nearly 80-km east of El Geneina, the capital city of west Darfur state, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Kirainik was attacked from all directions. The situation inside the area is very difficult,” Mohamed Zakaria, Acting Secretary-General of west Darfur state government, said in a statement.

The clashes reportedly erupted after two herdsmen were killed on Friday by an unknown assailant, leading to a revenge attack by the victims’ families in the area, according to the Darfur Bar Association.

The latest conflict has displaced nearly 20,000 residents in the area, the association said.

On Saturday, the Sudanese authorities sent military forces and warplanes to resolve the conflict.

The Sudanese resistance committees, an opposition group in the country, said in a statement on Sunday that gatherings and movements of militias were still seen around Kirainik, adding, “the repeated violations reflect the government’s failure to perform its duties toward the citizens”.

Governor of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minnawi stressed on his Facebook account the need for the regular forces to perform their duties in maintaining security and stability in Darfur.

For years, efforts have failed to end the tribal conflicts in Darfur, which have become a nagging concern for the people and authorities of the troubled region.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

