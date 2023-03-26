INDIA

Tribal couple suspected of practicing witchcraft lynched in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a tribal couple was lynched by local people on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said.

The incident took place in the Ahmedpur area under Sainthia Police Station in Birbhum district. The deceased persons have been identified as Pandu Hembram (62) and his wife Parvati Hembram (52).

Local police sources said that they were severely beaten up by the locals late Friday night, following which they were admitted at the local Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital under extremely critical condition. Both died early Sunday morning.

The headman of the village, Rubai Besra has been arrested in this connection. He is being suspected of instigating the local people against the deceased couple for quite some time. Tension is still prevailing in the area. The police and district administration are keeping a close watch on the situation prevailing there.

Questions have been raised over the reluctance of the district administration in conducting regular awareness campaigns in the area against deadly superstitions where innocent people are first branded as practicing witchcraft, following which they are either humiliated or assaulted or even killed as happened in this case.

20230326-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir’s Shopian district

    Pak disallowing airspace to Srinagar-Sharjah flights unfortunate: Omar

    Three held for human trafficking in UP

    CBI arrests DSIIDC official, aide in bribe case