INDIA

Tribal girl reunited with family through Aadhar Card

NewsWire
0
0

A 23-year-old tribal girl, who had gone missing five years ago, has reunited with her family in Jharkhand with the help of the Aadhaar Card database.

Rashmani, daughter of a daily wager from Jharkhand, was promised a job in Delhi by an agent in 2017.

As her family was under tremendous economic pressure, they agreed.

However, after boarding the train with the agent, Rashmani sensed trouble and escaped at the Fatehpur station.

She was rescued by the railway police and was kept at a shelter home where she was named Rashi.

When several attempts to get to her native place failed, the police sent her to the women shelter home in Allahabad.

Arti Singh, superintendent of Women Shelter Home in Lucknow, said: “In July, she was brought to Lucknow for rehabilitation. We applied for her Aadhaar card and it was rejected. In the sixth attempt, it showed duplication. Thereafter, the original address was traced.”

Finally, Rashmani has been taken to Jharkhand and reunited with her family.

20221102-083001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth Cong to observe National Unemployment Day on Sept 17

    K’taka HC directs govt to act against sound pollution

    Goa forward welcomes govt’s move, asks to enforce law boldly against...

    Doctors treat Uzbekistan woman with rare kidney failure post delivery