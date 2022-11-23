The Yogi Adityanath government plans to build a Tribal Museum in Lucknow by 2025.

To be constructed on 6.8 acres of land near the Gomti river on Chandrika Devi Marg, the museum will involve an expenditure of Rs 18 crore.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, said that the museum will exhibit history, culture and traditions of all the 15 STs found in UP that constitute about 0.6 per cent of the state’s population.

Designed by principal of the College of Architecture, Vandana Sehgal, the objective is to educate people about tribal culture and life as well as promote tourism, he said.

According to the blueprint, at the entrance of the museum, several maps will be put up to give the visitors an overview of the tribes found across the world followed by three galleries.

The first gallery will display exhibits tracing evolution and history of tribes in Uttar Pradesh.

The second will display cultural practices, lifestyles and traditions of the tribes with exhibits of items they use in their daily lives and for agriculture.

In the third gallery, visitors will be informed about the art and craft, literature, music and dance of the tribes through several audio-visual presentations.

“Some tribals will be employed to make live presentations of their art and craft as well as traditional dance and music every evening. An eatery joint serving tribal food in the traditional environment will also be set up,” he said.

20221123-133804