Tribal party worker in Tripura dies after attack by ‘miscreants’

Hours after the Election Commission announced the date for the Tripura Assembly polls, a 44-year-old worker of the tribal Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) party was killed in Dhalai district, police said on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that the murder was non-political and the man was killed due to financial disputes.

So far, four people have been arrested and the police are looking for two more absconders in connection with the crime.

TIPRA supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said that the state’s ruling BJP members attacked Pranajit Namasudhra and he was seriously injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Police said that some “unknown miscreants” attacked Namasudra when he, along with his friend, were returning home in a two-wheeler late Wednesday evening.

The miscreants, after attacking the victim at Bamancherra area, dragged him out and further assaulted him.

The victim was subsequently rescued by a police team and taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

The incident occurred after a Congress bike rally came under attack in West Tripura district’s Majlishpur on Wednesday.

Ten Congressmen, including AICC General Secretary Ajay Kumar, suffered injuries in the attack.

Congress leader and the party’s lone MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that a Minister provoked the BJP party workers to attack the Congress rally.

“We have already told the Election Commission that of the 60 Assembly constituencies, there is no conducive situation in 5/6 constituencies, including Majlishpur, to hold the polls in a fair and peaceful manner,” Roy Barman told the media and urged the poll panel to take appropriate measures in these areas.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

