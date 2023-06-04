HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

A tribal woman in Kerala’s Idukki gave birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on Sunday, while on way to a hospital in Adimali, officials said.

Maalu, 25, of Ilambulassery tribal settlement in the Idukki- Ernakulam border area began experiencing labour pain and was rushed to the Adimali taluk hospital in a jeep, as no ambulances were available there.

Meanwhile, an ambulance reached the spot and she was shifted into it at Irumbupalam, some 10 km from Adimali. The pain became intense and she gave birth to a baby boy 3 km away from the hospital with only her husband by her side, other than the ambulance driver.

The ambulance driver said that the woman gave birth to the baby boy in a stretcher and he informed other ambulance drivers who were near the Adimal taluk hospital and they intimated the hospital authorities. Thus, by the time the ambulance with the mother and child had reached Adimali Hospital, the hospital staff were ready with the necessary support system.

Talking to IANS, ambulance driver Sadham said: “I found the mother and the child in the stretcher in a pool of blood and alerted other ambulance drivers who informed the Adimali hospital authorities who were prepared for the newborn and the mother. Glad that they are recovering in the hospital.”

