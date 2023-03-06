INDIALIFESTYLE

Tribals’ ‘Bhagoria’ festival will be celebrated as part of state’s heritage: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that the “Bhagoria” festival of the tribal community will be celebrated as a state festival and will be given a place in the state’s cultural heritage.

He made this announcement while addressing a large gathering celebrating the festival in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

Chouhan participated in the festival with his wife Sadhna Singh and he also joined people dancing in traditional costumes.

As he reached the venue in an open jeep, a large number of tribals in traditional costumes were walking in front of him and performing Bhagoria dance on the beats of dhol and other instruments.

“Our festivals, values of life and moments of celebration make us happy. Today is Bhagoria festival, I congratulate and wish all the brothers and sisters on Bhagoria. Bhagoria festival is an integral part of tribal tradition and a folk festival. And it will be celebrated as a state festival and it will be given a place as a cultural heritage,” Chouhan said.

He also announced renovation of Baba Chhitu Kirad’s fort in village Sorva, construction of his grand memorial and installation of statue of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad in Alirajpur.

Bhangoria festival is celebrated by tribals, especially Bhils, Bhilalas and Pateliyas, in MP’s tribal-dominated regions such as Badwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Khargone and Jhabua districts.

It is celebrated for seven days in the month of March before the Holi Festival. Traditionally, celebrants travel to the festival grounds with their families on decorated bullock carts. There they purchase the things required to celebrate Holi, dance to traditional musical instruments, sing folk songs, and enjoy meeting other people.

