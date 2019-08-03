Tribute film to Rituparno Ghosh gets UN backing

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) A tribute film to the late acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh has evinced interest of the United Nations.

Under their campaign “Free & Equal”, the UN has announced its decision to collaborate with the Indian feature film, “A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greeting”, in order to spread awareness about the cause of LGBTQIA.

Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, “A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greetings” stars actresses Celina Jaitly Haag and Lillete Dubey in the lead.

“I am extremely proud of the fact that the United Nations has agreed to be the (film’s) Social Cause partner under their ‘Free & Equal’ campaign. The film’s release comes at a historic moment for India’s lesbian, gay, bi and trans population, following the decision of the country’s Supreme Court to strike down a colonial-era ban on consensual same-sex relationships and previous court judgements affirming the rights of transgender people,” said Celina.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee expressed: “This was unexpected and yet a pleasant surprise. I was overwhelmed with the UN’s detailed feedback on the film. I am sure Ritu da would have been the happiest today.”

“Films like this can play a critical role in starting and sustaining those conversations. We look forward to help raise awareness of some of the issues the film touches upon — from acceptance of same-sex relationships, to the lives of LGBTQIA people in India,” said Rikke Hennum, United Nations Free & Equal Campaign Manager.

“A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greetings” deals with a mother and daughter relationship that ends with an unexpected twist in the tale.

–IANS

abh/vnc