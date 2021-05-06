New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) Baro Market pays an artistic tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his centennial birth anniversary.

Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Market whose ardour for art, culture and all things made by hand is what inspires her inimitable style, as a tribute to Satyajit Ray, Srila has handpicked unique and rare pieces of art and artefacts that reflect the cinematic contribution of the legendary filmmaker.

From coasters that are made on pre-sanitised ceramic plate with archival ink have his movie posters that depict his movie to colourful cushion covers that depict the fictional character Feluda created by the Maestro to original movie posters of movie like Pather Panchali are all going to be available at Baro Market. Inspired completely by the fashion and styling of that great Ray Classic, Baro market has a collection of the most fantastic apparel with designs inspired by Bengal and its culture. The blouse pieces depicting movies such as Devi or Charulata and much more is a part of this collection

