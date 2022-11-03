INDIA

Tributes paid to 1947 war hero Major Somnath Sharma in Kashmir

A wreath-laying ceremony by the Army was organised in honour of Major Somnath Sharma, the first Param Vir Chakra, at the Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial located at Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.

Major Somnath Sharma of the 4th battalion, the Kumaon Regiment led the D Company of his battalion at Budgam against the raiders approaching Srinagar from North on November 3, 1947. Despite being heavily outnumbered and coming under heavy fire, the D company under the leadership of Major Sharma foiled the enemy’s advance towards the Srinagar airfield during the crucial hours.

In this decisive battle of 1947, Major Somnath Sharma along with one Junior Commissioned Officer and 20 other ranks made the supreme sacrifice, defending the country against all odds.

For his ultimate courage, leadership and dedication beyond the call of duty, Major Sharma was conferred with the country’s first and highest war time Gallantry Award, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

“On behalf of Lt. Gen. ADS Aujla, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Col Manoram Yadav, Officiating Commandant, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, laid the wreath at the Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial, as a mark of respect to Maj Somnath Sharma, PVC (Posthumous) on the day of his martyrdom. Besides Officers and men of the Army, representatives from Civil Administration and Airport Authorities also paid tribute to the gallant soldier,” the Army said in a statement.

20221103-162803

