A ‘Shraddhanjali Sabha’ was organised on Sunday in the memory of former Gujarat Governor and former Delhi BJP chief Prof O.P. Kohli who passed away last month with BJP President J.P. Nadda, senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, and VHP President Alok Kumar in attendance.

The leaders, which also included MP and former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP Working President Virender Sachdeva, paid floral tributes to Kohli.

In his address, Nadda said that he considered himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Prof Kohli in the field of politics and education. “Prof Kohli ji was not just a politician but he was an organiser and thinker…”, he said, adding that he had worked to establish nationalist ideology in Delhi University, especially among the teachers.

Hosabale recalled his association with Kohli and especially stressed on how he treated everyone equally.

Prof Kohli’s children Vishu Kohli and Ritu Kohli thanked those who attended the programme.

20230305-221002