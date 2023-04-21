INDIALIFESTYLE

Tributes paid to soldiers killed in terror attack in Poonch

Tributes were paid in a wreath laying ceremony on Friday to five army jawans who were killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“To pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the five Bravehearts of Indian Army who laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch District on April 20, 2023, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Rajouri with full Military traditions,” army said.

Senior army officers and civil administration officers were present on the solemn ceremony.

“The bravehearts of Indian Army, havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh – all natives of Punjab and lance naik Debashish Biswal – a native of Odisha, made the supreme sacrifice in a gruesome terrorist attack on April 20, 2023,” army said.

“The Indian Army and our proud nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved famlies,” it added.

