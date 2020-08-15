Tricolour at home to sweet distribution, BJP leaders celebrate I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort on Saturday, many BJP leaders did so separately like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, while some distributed sweets like Om Mathur. Here’s how they celebrated I-Day.

Shah may have just come back from hospital after testing COVID negative, but the Home Minister couldn’t resist donning a pink turban and unfurling the Tricolour on the lawn of his official residence on Saturday. Later he called the Prime Minister’s I-Day speech “far sighted” and “inspiring” where PM Modi made a passionate pitch for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, once again.

Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda came to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi to hoist the Indian flag. Wearing a white kurta and blue jacket, Nadda was joined by a few party functionaries, the BJP office security staff and a handful of party cadres who assembled, maintaining social distancing. Nadda hailed PM Modi’s I-Day speech as reflective of his “vision, mission, resolve to build all-inclusive” India.

Another key BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav was also present at the BJP office as was the party’s media department co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh and BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain among others.

BJP’s national Vice President Om Mathur too celebrated I-Day at his residence where he hoisted the Tricolour and distributed sweets to his security personnel. Later, harping on PM Modi’s self reliance call, Mathur said, “This day is a day of self-respect for every Indian. We are proud that the country is in strong and energetic hands. We are the focal point of the world community. To keep it going, we all have a resolve to be self-reliant and indigenous today.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday gave a clarion call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, saying it is the need of the hour and that India will realize this dream. He emphasized on the “vocal for local campaign”.

“It is the need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

