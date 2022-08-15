INDIA

Tricolour will fly high only if everyone has access to good & free healthcare, education: Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

The tricolour will fly high only when every Indian has access to good and free healthcare and education, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Speaking at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal said that free education and healthcare are not freebies and crucial to make the nation developed.

“If India has to be made a rich country, to make number one, first of all arrangements have to be made for excellent and free education for all children and free treatment for every Indian. This can happen in 5 years. If children are educated well then poverty will be eradicated in one generation,” said Kejriwal, adding that there is no shortcut of it.

Paying homage to all freedom fighters on the occasion, he said that this is the time to celebrate our achievements, but also we need to think about our challenges and the action ahead.

“Singapore that got Independence 15 years after India and Japan that was destroyed in the Second World War got ahead of us. We are no less than others. Indians are the most intelligent, hardworking people in the world but still, we have lagged,” he added.

He said the country’s 130 crore people need to come together and resolve to make India the number one country in the world.

“Giving good treatment to people is not free revdi. People have to sell jewellery and land for the treatment. We have to take a vow that if anyone out of 130 crore is ill, then everyone will get him treated together. Treatment of people is free in all rich countries, we do not need insurance, we need a hospital,” he emphasised in his speech.

“We came together and sent the Britishers out. Today, if we come together, we can make India the top country in the world,” he said in his speech.

20220815-180603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Integrity of Budget numbers under threat as oil prices spike

    FC Goa complete foreign contingent with addition of Marc Valiente

    The ‘rise and rise’ of AAP in Punjab

    No dams in upper reaches of Ganga: Open letter to PM...