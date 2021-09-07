The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Tuesday said that its unit Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) will set up AtmaNirbhar Bharat corner in all Indian embassies and missions.

The Ministry also said that the first AtmaNirbhar Bharat corner was inaugurated at Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand on August 15 on the occasion of the Independence Day.

With the focus on “Vocal for Local” and building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat, TRIFED has been actively collaborating with several ministries take up the cause of promotion of GI Tag products along with tribal products and transform them into a brand, symbolising empowerment of tribal artisans.

Under one such collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, the TRIFED has been setting up an Atmanirbhar Bharat corner in 75 Indian missions and embassies across the world in the next 90 days.

These corners will be an exclusive space to promote GI tagged tribal art and craft products besides natural and organic products wherein catalogues and brochures will showcase the richness and variety of tribal products have also been shared with the Missions and embassies.

These 75 countries include Jamaica, Ireland, Turkey, Kenya, Mongolia, Israel, Finland, France, and Canada, Singapore, Russia, US, Indonesia, Greece and Cyprus and the TRIFED has been in the process of dispatching tribal products for the corner in each of these missions.

Additionally, TRIFED also has plan to set up an Atmanirbhar corners in 75 embassies of foreign countries in India.

Earlier, in February 2021, a ‘Tribes India Conclave’ was organised in association with the Ministry of External Affairs at the Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav. The event, which was well-received, was attended by over 120 diplomats from more than 30 foreign missions in India.

–IANS

ams/rs