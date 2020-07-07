Trigger-happy sharpshooter nabbed after exchange of fire

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang in North-East Delhi after exchange of fire near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara.

The accused, Sachin Kumar, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion and carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

“At about 11.25 p.m. on Monday, the accused was spotted near the Shyam Lal College in Shahdara. After identification, the accused was cornered by the raiding party and was asked to surrender. But instead of surrendering, Sachin Kumar whipped out his pistol and fired at the members of the police party. The police party also fired in self-defence before overpowering the accused. One pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said DCP, Special Cell, P.S. Kushwah.

On May 28, Sachin Kumar along with his associates had allegedly killed Haider, a resident of Bhajanpura, by firing over a dozen rounds on the directions of Hashim Baba. Haider was involved to their rival Nasir gang.

On March 10, a man was playing holi outside his house. Sachin Kumar along with his associates shot him on the arm after getting into a verbal brawl with him.

On June 8, Sachin had opened fire in the Welcome area in North-East on the directions of Hashim Baba.

