Trillium hospitals to receive $3.4 mn for upgrades

The Ontario government is investing $175 million this year to address critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance in 129 hospitals across the province, including $50 million for COVID-19 related and other urgent projects. Through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, this funding will help hospitals maintain their infrastructure and ensure a safe and comfortable environment for patients to receive care.



The announcement was made today by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. As part of this funding, Trillium Health Partners will receive over $3.4 million to support projects across all three sites. Projects include replacing HVAC systems to improve indoor air quality, installing newer and more reliable nurse call systems for patients, and repairing roofs and elevators to maintain the facilities.

“Maintaining hospital infrastructure is another example of how our government is ensuring that Ontarians have access to health care services they can depend on, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Elliott. “Our ongoing investments to support essential projects like repairing roofs and windows and adding more isolation spaces can make a big difference to a patient’s experience. It’s part of our plan to build the capacity we need to end hallway health care in Ontario.”

This funding is expected to help hospitals address urgent issues such as upgrades or replacement of roofs, windows, security systems, backup generators and fire alarms. Projects will also support hospitals in their ongoing response to COVID-19, such as updating HVAC systems to enhance patient and staff safety, creating additional isolation spaces and negative air pressure flow rooms to increase capacity, and enhancing infection prevention and control measures.

“Delivering safe, exceptional care to our patients is our top priority and we know that our patients’ physical environment plays an important role in their comfort, healing and recovery during their hospital stay,” said Michelle DiEmanuele, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners. “This funding is an important part of creating a better environment for our patients to recover in and will allow us to make critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades across our three hospital sites.”

Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association, added: “Today’s announcement is particularly important as it will help strengthen hospitals as they continue to serve in the months ahead as the anchor of the Province’s response to the pandemic.”