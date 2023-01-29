The Trinamool Congress on Sunday issued their first list of 22 candidates for the February 16 elections to the 60-seat Tripura assembly.

Trinamool’s Tripura state President Pijush Kanti Biswas said that his party would undertake all out efforts ahead of the next month’s elections to defeat the ruling BJP.

Of the 22 candidates, there are two women while the party has fielded 6 candidates in the scheduled tribe reserve seats and two candidates in the scheduled caste reserve seats.

Biswas, accompanied by party Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and state party in-charge Rajib Banerjee, said that the party would announce the second list later on Sunday night or on Monday morning.

He said that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee would visit thee state on February 6 and 7 to address election rallies and meetings.

Party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a host of Bengal leaders and film actors would address election rallies across the state.

Biswas, a lawyer turned politician, said that if the Trinamool came to power after the elections, it would provide adequate relief and return their money to the 14 lakh people who had deposited money in various chit funds (ponzi schemes). He said that the BJP, before coming to power in 2018, assured that they would help the 14 lakh depositors in the chit funds but they did nothing, with the BJP government even using the assets and buildings of the chit fund companies.

The last date of filing of nomination papers is on Monday and the scrutiny of papers and relevant documents would be done the next day. The last date of withdrawal of the candidatures is February 2. Votes will be counted on March 2.

