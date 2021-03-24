Proceedings heated up in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Members of the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress raised slogans against this legislation that grants greater powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

Because of the ruckus created, while replying to a debate on the Finance Bill 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut short her address.

During the debate on the Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien alleged that BJP leaders were constantly commenting on him and that it was against the rules of the House. Accusing the central government of arbitrariness, O’Brien said the Bill went against the spirit of federal structure.

Reacting to the persistent allegations of O’Brien, BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP J.P. Nadda stood up and accused the Trinamool of displaying double standards.

Nadda said: “When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking, Trinamool MPs were shouting slogans. These double standards cannot be allowed. We are not among those who blame EVMS when they lose and declare themselves as emperors when they win.”

O’Brien objected strongly to Nadda’s statement. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of taking revenge through the bill for its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

Speaking earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Centre of killing the country’s federal structure. Citing the example of a clash with the CBI in West Bengal, he said the CBI tried to sneak into the state without the permission of the state government.

Singhvi said the CBI case in West Bengal is an example of the crumbling of the federal structure. “The CBI examines a case when the local government permits it or a court orders it. But despite nothing like that happening in West Bengal, the CBI tried to sneak into investigating the coal scam. “The government is killing the federal structure while talking about strengthening it.”

–IANS

nnm/ash