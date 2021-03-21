Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress, accusing the ruling party in West Bengal of “breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption”.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came hours ahead of his visit to Bankura in poll-bound West Bengal where he will be addressing a public meeting at 3.35 p.m.

He also hit out at the Congress, Left and Trinamool, saying these parties didn’t fulfil people’s aspirations in the last 70 years of their rule in West Bengal.

“The people of West Bengal have given Congress, Left and TMC 70 years. But these parties didn’t fulfil people’s aspirations. Presently, TMC is breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister on Saturday also addressed a mega rally in Kharagpur on Saturday and said if the BJP comes to power, it will undo the destruction and ruin brought about by the previous regimes in the past decades.

Before this, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally in Purulia where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption.

While the Prime Minister is campaigning to end Trinamool’s 10-year rule in the state, Mamata Banerjee seeks to retain power for her third consecutive tenure.

The polling will be held in West Bengal in eight phases to elect 294 members for the state legislative Assembly. The polling is slated in West Bengal on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.–IANS

rak/dpb