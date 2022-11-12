After facing severe criticism from different quarters, the Trinamool Congress has censured its leader and West Bengal MoS in-charge of Correctional Services Department, Akhil Giri, for his derogatory remarks referring to the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

Giri himself has also apologied for his comments referring to the President.

The Trinamool leadership on Saturday issued a statement condemning the remarks made by Giri and clarified that the party will not condone such statements.

“We have utmost respect for the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable,” the party statement read.

Giri himself has issued a statement of apology on his behalf, saying, “I apologise if any statement made by me has insulted the respected President. I am repentant for what I have said.”

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen also clarified that the party leadership does not support such comments.

“The Trinamool leadership has the highest regards for the Constitution and the President. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the symbol of women empowerment. So, there is no question of condoning such comments. The minister has realised his mistakes and apologised for his remarks,” Sen said.

At a rally in Nandigram on Friday, Giri had reportedly said, “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance… We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?”

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has said that he will approach Governor La Ganesan seeking his intervention in dismissing Giri as a member of the Assembly.

“The Governor is currently out of the state. Our MLAs have sought an urgent appointment to meet him as soon as he returns. Akhil Giri has no moral right to continue as an MLA or as a state minister after making such derogatory comments about the President of India,” Adhikari said.

20221112-181806