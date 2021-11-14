In the run-up to the Kolkata and Howrah Corporation elections, a video clip released by West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress purportedly of a BJP activist promising a party ticket from south Kolkata for Rs 1 lakh has triggered controversy, and a slugfest between the two parties.

The video depicting a WhatsApp call with a person identified as “Pritam BJP”, who claimed to be close to state BJP President Sukanta Majumadar, has him saying that he can arrange for “setting” with the state leadership including Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and General Secretary, Organisation, Amitava Chakraborty and arrange for BJP ticket from south Kolkata in the civic polls. The person also said that Rs one lakh will have to be paid per candidate.

Releasing the clip on their official twitter handle, the Trinamool wrote: “@BJP4Bengal is demanding 1 LAKH FOR EACH CANDIDATE. @DrSukantaBJP, is this how you collect funds for your propaganda? SHOCKING!”

The clip triggered controversy with BJP claiming that it was a handiwork of the Trinamool only to malign the party and their state President.

The Trinamool, refuting the allegation, accused the BJP of being “without any ethics” and “that is what is expected from them”.

Addressing the media, state BJP chief Majumdar said: “In BJP the tickets are not distributed on the choice, whims and fancies of one person. It is a collective decision and giving money to one person doesn’t mean that the person will get the ticket.”

“Moreover, I know this person as a supporter of the party. If he claims to have a meeting with me then nothing can be more ridiculous. I meet so many people all through the day and if someone claims that he would give me money against giving tickets I have nothing to say. So far, we could make out this person used to do Trinamool Congress and came to our party some days before. Now what he does we don’t know. It is nothing but handiwork of Trinamool Congress to malign me and the party,” he added.

On the other hand, outgoing Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said: “What more can we expect from a party like this. BJP is a party that believes in riots and killing. It is a party with a bunch of hooligans. They neither have any ethics nor do they have any morality. This is very much expected from them.”

–IANS

