A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight at Ketugram in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dulal Sheikh, 45.

Police are investigating the matter.

District Trinamool leaders claimed that the murder was a fallout of some family problem. However, local BJP leaders have claimed that the event was the fallout of infighting in the ruling party over illegal sand mining in the area.

It is learnt that the victim was a trader in construction materials, including sand. On Thursday, he was having a cup of tea at a roadside stall, when some masked miscreants came on a motorcycle and shot him from close range.

Trinamool panchayat member Sale Hasan claimed that in all probability this was a fallout of family feuds. His associate Mithun Miya claimed that probably the assassins came from outside. “It is true that the victim was an active Trinamool Congress leader. But our party has no connection with the tragic incident,” he added.

However, local BJP leader Krishna Ghosh claimed that infighting with the local Trinamool leaders in the area was going on for quite some time over the share in illegal sand mining. “Dulal Sheikh’s murder was a fallout of that infighting,” he said.

