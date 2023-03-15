INDIA

Trinamool Congress says will raise own issues in Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

After skipping the opposition meet for a third day in a row, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said that it will raise issues and agendas on its own in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the party protested in Parliament over the rise of prices of LPG and alleged that the principal opposition party doesn’t want that people’s issue be raised and it was unfortunate that no work was being done in the ongoing session.

The opposition parties met for a third day in the Rajya Sabha chambers to devise a strategy but the Trinamool Congress was a no show.

Meanwhile, the AAP and BRS, which are opposed to the Congress, were in attendance.

Trinamool’s Sudeep Bandopdhyay said the party will raise its own issues in the House.

Meanwhile, proceedings of both houses were adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London

20230315-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Cong to take out ‘Pratigya Yatra’

    White Christmas likely in Kashmir, Ladakh this year

    Covid pandemic hampered BJP’s prospects in Bengal polls: Nadda

    Cultural fiesta awaits G-20 guests in UP