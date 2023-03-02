INDIA

Trinamool Congress second richest party after BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress has emerged as the second richest party after BJP in terms of income in financial year 2021-22, as per a report.

According to a report prepared by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) on the income of different political parties during the fiscal under review, while BJP has continued to be the highest income generating party at Rs 1,917 crore, Trinamool Congress has emerged the second highest on this count at Rs 545.75 crore. Congress has moved to the third position at Rs 541.27 crore.

However, in terms of the percentage of income from electoral bonds of total income, Trinamool Congress has moved to the first position pitting BJP behind them in the second position.

As per ADR report, almost 97 (96.77) per cent of Trinamool Congress’s income during 2021-22 has come from electoral bonds. In case of BJP, electoral bonds contribute for just 54 per cent of its total income during the fiscal under review.

On the expenditure side, while Trinamool Congress had spent 49.17 per cent of its total income during the fiscal under review, the figure for BJP during the same period stands at 44.57 per cent. Congress had exhausted almost 74 (73.98) per cent of its expenditure during the financial year under review.

To recall, the system of electoral bonds was introduced by the erstwhile Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. All the opposition parties then demanded more transparency in the system where anyone can have information about income from this source under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

20230302-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai, Delhi get direct connectivity with Vietnam’s Da Nang

    WBSSC scam: Terminated teachers, non-teaching staff approach Calcutta HC

    Tripura State Rifles recruitment: Rejected candidates stage protest

    Young couple commit suicide in K’taka after parents oppose relation