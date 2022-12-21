Trinamool Congress’ Birbhum district leader Anubrata Mondal moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, challenging issuance of production warrant by Rouse Avenue Court in the Enforcement Directorate’s case in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

On December 19, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court permitted the ED to bring him to Delhi.

Mondal’s counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier approached the Delhi HC against ED’s bid to bring Mondal to Delhi, but the HC referred the case back to the Rouse Avenue court.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mondal on August 11 and he is in judicial custody at the Asansol correctional home in Bengal’s West Burdwan district.

While Mondal was named in the fourth charge sheet filed by the CBI on October 7 at the Asansol court, Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehgal Hossain, was arrested on June 10. According to CBI’s third charge sheet filed on August 8, he was one of the kingpins. Hossain is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

CBI suspects that profits from cattle smuggling were used to buy 24 of 168 land and property deeds executed in or after 2014. CBI officials claim to have detected Mondal’s suspected link to these property deeds.

The remaining 144 registration papers bear the names of his relatives, aides and their kin.

The ED is probing the case linked to alleged money laundering of the proceeds from cattle smuggling.

Mondal’s daughter Sukanya, who is suspected to be among the beneficiaries, was last month summoned by ED to its Delhi office.A

She is the director of two companies, Neer Developer Pvt Ltd and ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd, a CBI probe has revealed.

The companies have their offices at the same address where Bholebam Rice Mill, which is also owned by her, is located in Birbhum’s Bolpur town.

