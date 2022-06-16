A six-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Thursday visited Election Commission and submitted a memorandum in connection with the violence in Tripura.

The memorandum alleged that attack on their party members was made by state’s ruling BJP ‘goons’ ahead of the assembly bypolls in four constituencies. The party also alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to carry out more such attacks on its workers.

The TMC alleged that some goons attacked the party members assembled for a meeting on June 15 at the behest of BJP candidate from the Surma Assembly constituency Swapna Das (Paul) and other BJP leaders.

“We had a long meeting with Chief Election Commissioner. We complained to him about incidents of Tripura last night when about 70 families who had joined TMC in Surma assembly constituency were attacked by BJP goons. Five were seriously injured”, said TMC MP Saugata Roy after the meeting.

He said that they were ensured that all booths will be under CCTV & webcast. Six companies of central forces will be given for each assembly constituency, the Trinamool MP said.

The delegation comprised Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

The bypolls will be held in Agartala, Town Bardowali, Yubarajnagar and and Surma assembly constituencies in Tripura on June 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.

