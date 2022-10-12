Trinamool Congress’ Assam state Secretary Abhijit Karmakar, who is ab accused in a fake lottery scam, was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

Karmakar was arrested from Baksa district, but further details were not revealed yet.

Police were searching for him for the last month, as he was on the run and probably went to Kolkata to avert arrest, a police officer said.

It has been alleged that Karmakar duped many people of at least Rs 6-7 lakh.

Police earlier arrested six accused in this case, and upon interrogating them, found the involvement of Karmakar in this scam.

20221012-230005