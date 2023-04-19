Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who is officially a BJP legislator as per records of the West Bengal Assembly, has finally confirmed that he is keen on returning to the saffron camp.

Confusion over his New Delhi trip started on Monday night. On the one hand, he claimed that his visit was personal. On the other hand, his son Subhranshu Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MLA, filed a missing report at a local police station about his father. He accused BJP of playing “dirty politics” using his father who is “unwell” and “not in the right frame of mind.”

Though both the mobile phones of Mukul Roy were switched off since Monday night, he communicated to a vernacular news channel on Tuesday night expressing his desire to join back BJP.

Informing that the BJP leadership has made all arrangements for him to stay at the national capital, Roy confirmed that he intends to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda during his stay in New Delhi. On that point he claimed that he officially continues to be a BJP legislator and wishes to return to the party.

During the course of conversation, he also advised his son to join BJP and said that it would be the best decision in the current scenario. However, his son continued to claim that his father is “not in the right frame of mind.”

“I cannot say that my father is lunatic. But he is not in the right frame of mind,” he said.

Once the most trusted lieutenant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary, Mukul Roy shifted to BJP in 2017. He became the national vice-president of the saffron force and successfully contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from Krishnanagar (north) Assembly constituency in Nadia district.

His son too joined BJP and contested an unsuccessful electoral battle from Bijpur Assembly constituency in North 24 constituency in 2021.

However, on June 11, 2021, he rejoined Trinamool Congress along with his son. However, he officially continued as a BJP legislator as per West Bengal Assembly records.

20230419-102402