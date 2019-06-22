Trinamool leader returns ‘cut money’ as demonstrations continue

Kolkata, June 25 (IANS) Amid widespread demonstrations by people across West Bengal over ‘cut money’, a Trinamool Congress leader in Birbhum on Tuesday returned money to beneficiaries of a project under the rural job guarantee scheme after he was accused of misappropriating the funds.

Local Trinamool leader, Trilochan Mukherjee, returned money to 141 beneficiaries with one recipient getting Rs 1,617 in a ‘kangaroo’ court at Chatra village in Suri area, local residents said.

“The Trinamool leader was accused of misappropriating about Rs 28.28 lakh fund allocated for a sewerage line under the 100-day work. He returned the money in the kangaroo court,” a resident said.

Despite several attempts, Mukherjee could not be reached for his remark.

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed party leaders to return to the public the cut money they took from them, angry local residents continued demonstrations outside residences of several Trinamool public representatives in many places across districts, demanding return of the amount the accused leaders of state’s ruling party took for reaching government schemes to them.

Local people at Cooch Behar’s Tufangunj staged a protest demonstration against Sachin Burman, a Trinamool leader in the Nakkatigachh gram panchayat for allegedly taking money for recruitment of civic volunteers, the job guarantee scheme and other schemes.

Local residents at Ausgram in East Burdwan district, Khanda village in Birbhum’s Suri and Buniyadpur in South Dinajpur laid siege on houses of Trinamool leaders and members in panchayats demanding the return of their money.

Admitting that they took a commission, some accused Trinamool leaders assured the locals they would return the same while some leaders who faced the brunt of the heat from the locals, denied the charges and instead accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to “discredit” their party.

–IANS

bdc/ssp/vd