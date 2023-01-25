INDIA

Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale arrested in money laundering case

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale — arrested in connection with a money laundering case, has been sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till January 31, an official said on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the ED on Tuesday and presented on Wednesday at a court in Ahmedabad.

According to the court sources, Gokhale was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The ED had sought 10 days’ custody for Gokhale but the court granted six days’ remand.

He will have to be presented before the court on January 31.

The ED has arrested him in connection with the misuse of funds of Rs 1.07 crore he had collected through crowd funding.

Two months ago, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell had arrested him for posting fake information against the Prime Minister about expenditure done during his visit to Morbi post suspension bridge collapse, in which 135 people were killed.

For the second time, he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Cell for the misuse of crowd funds. Later, he was released on bail.

Based on the criminal complaint filed by the Cyber Crime Cell, the ED had registered a PMLA case against Gokhale, and was eventually arrested.

