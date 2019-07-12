Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday, police said.

The victim Shofiul Hasan was travelling in his car when miscreants surrounded the vehicle, forced him to alight, hurled bombs and fatally shot him in Hariharpara.

Shofiul died on the spot. Police later reached the site of the crime and took possession of the body.

The incident has triggered tension in the area.

