INDIA

Trinamool leader shot dead in broad daylight in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident at Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in broad daylight by miscreants on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amod Ali Biswas, who was an area vice-president of Trinamool at Hanskhali.

According to eyewitnesses, Biswas came to the market on Friday morning and ordered a cup of tea at a tea-stall, something he did regularly. Suddenly, a group of around eight bike-borne miscreants arrived at the spot and started firing indiscriminately at Biswas from a close range. All the miscreants had their faces covered. A profusely bleeding Biswas died on the spot, while the assailants fled from there.

The body has been sent for post-mortem with a large contingent of police patrolling the area, which has been gripped by tension.

Biswas’ family members claimed that there had been attacks on him earlier as well.

“His rivals in the locality had attacked him with crude bombs thrice in the past. However, he had managed to escape on all three occasions, something which he could not do on Friday,” said Biswas’ wife.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted in the state following the killing.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who’s a former national secretary of the party, said that the murder was a fallout of the factionalism and infighting in Trinamool Congress.

“Before the upcoming panchayat elections, different groups of the ruling party are trying to establish their supremacy in different pockets of the state, with party insiders often becoming the victims,” Sinha said.

On the other hand, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen claimed that goons backed by the opposition parties were behind the murder of Biswas.

“Before the panchayat elections, the opposition parties are deliberately trying to create disturbance in the state,” he said.

20230407-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Vaze, ED to record statement of ex-Mumbai Commissioner (Ld)

    Mumbai cops detain 2 for trying to ‘bribe & blackmail’ Fadnavis’...

    ‘A moment of pride for us,’ says Madhvani, despite no award

    Delhi getting less supply of Amphotericin B against demand: Satyendar...