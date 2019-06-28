Trinamool leader’s husband hangs self

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) The husband of a Trinamool Congress councillor on Monday allegedly committed suicide inside his shop at Dumdum outside Kolkata, police said.

The body of Nirmal Kundu (64), the husband of Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward no. 11 in Dumdum, Supriya Kundu, was found hanging from the ceiling of his stationary shop on Monday morning, police said.

According to family members of the deceased, Kundu, a Trinamool worker, was depressed over his illness as well as his party’s relatively poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He went to his shop downstairs and pulled the shutter down from inside.

Kundu’s wife and other members of the family started looking for him after he did not come up upstairs for over an hour. They found his body inside the shop and informed the police.

Police said the death looked like a suicide as there was no other external injury on his body except on the neck.

The autopsy report is awaited.

