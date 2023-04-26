As the news of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, in Delhi reached Kolkata on Wednesday evening, the state’s ruling party took a safe stand in the matter.

Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that he would refrain from making any comment in the matter since that party’s stand on such issues is very clear that it will not stand behind anyone who is involved in corruption.

“But a question automatically arises as to whether the central agency could have continued its investigation without taking Sukanya Mondal into custody. She lost her mother a few months back, her father is in judicial custody. So, was such an extreme step necessary? Was this step taken after instruction from a political force,” Ghosh asked.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ED arrested Sukanya Mondal in Delhi in connection with the cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal. The ED had summoned Sukanya to its headquarters here several times to question her in connection with the scam, but she avoided the summons. Her father Anubrata Mondal is currently in judicial custody in connection with the same scam.

Sukanya was arrested by the ED eight months after her father was arrested in August last year.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar said that the arrest was inevitable considering that she had been repeatedly avoiding the summons of the central agency.

“Since the beginning, she had been resorting to non-cooperation in the investigation process. So, the inevitable has happened,” he said.

Legal brains in the state feel that Sukanya’s denial of knowledge about the huge funds lying in the companies where she was a director cannot be used to prove her innocence.

“She is an adult. So she cannot claim ignorance in such matters, especially being the director of companies that are under scanner,” said senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta.

