In order to formally register its complaint over alleged denial of payment of central dues under various centrally-sponsored schemes to the West Bengal government, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress is considering bringing a motion on this count in the forthcoming Budget session of the Assembly.

The Budget session is to start from February 8 and a senior member of the state cabinet said that the party is planning to bring a special motion to officially register and record the state government’s reservations about the Union government’s approach in the matter.

“Till now our leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been complaining of the denial of central dues from open forums. But the party leadership feels that it is high time to get those complaints recorded in the records of the Assembly. Hence, an attempt is on to bring a motion on this issue in the forthcoming budget session of the assembly,” the cabinet member said.

Meanwhile, party sources said that this issue of denial of central dues would be the principal medium of counter-attack for the ruling against the opposition BJP during the budget session. “Our MLAs will highlight how a section of the BJP legislators from the state are constantly interacting with the different Union ministries and suggesting the latter to stop payment of central funds under various schemes,” the state cabinet member said.

