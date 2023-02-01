INDIA

Trinamool MLA makes indecent comment about women, draws flak

Controversial Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra made an indecent comment about women, saying in Indian culture even five men can share a wife (in an indirect reference to Draupaudi and her five husbands in Mahabharat).

Mitra said “The Indian culture is where even five husbands can distribute one single wife among them” Mitra said.

He was referring to a finding by the central field inspection team from the Union Ministry of Education to review the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal where an irregularity was revealed where seven cooking assistants were paid equally out of the fund allotted as wage for five individuals.

Mitra’s comment has drawn flak from the BJP and his own party as well.

The comments drew stark reactions from fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator from Asansol (South) assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul, who said Mitra’s comments are proof enough that the state’s ruling party does not hold any respect towards women.

“That is why so many persons accused of rape and molestation figure in the list of Trinamool Congress leaders,” she said.

Mitra’s comments had evoked sharp reactions from his own party as well. According to Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary and party spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh, Mitra would have been more careful in his choice of words.

“I strongly condemn Madan Mitra’s comments. Every person should be more careful about the choice of words while making any public statement. Any irrational reference of the great Epic of India is never acceptable,” Ghosh said.

