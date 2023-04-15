INDIA

Trinamool MLA throws mobile phones during CBI raid at his house

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha threw his mobile phones in a pond while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was conducting a raid at his house in connection with the multi-crore scam teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The raid that started at 1.30 p.m. on Friday, is still underway. More CBI sleuths joined the investigation early Saturday morning.

According to the latest information, the CBI sleuths have started pumping out water from the pond where Saha threw away his mobile phones.

Sources said that the recovery of the phones is extremely important since this can lead to crucial clues relating to the scam.

During his interrogation on Friday, Saha excused himself to go to the washroom. After he was allowed, he suddenly rushed towards the pond adjacent to his residence and threw his phones, the sources added

In the raid, the CBI has recovered a number of incriminating documents, including admit cards for written examinations for recruitment of primary, upper primary and second sections in state- run schools.

The sources said that a diary has also been recovered which might contain records of scam proceeds collected.

During the course of its investigation and through questioning of arrested and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, the central agency sleuths came across a local agent named Kaushik Ghosh.

Sources said that Kaushik Ghosh mainly acted as an agent in Murshidabad district and his task was mainly to arrange for prospective candidates willing to pay hefty amounts of money for getting appointments in state-run schools.

From Kaushik Ghosh, the CBI sleuths came to know of Saha’s involvement in the scam.

20230415-103003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi woman nabbed for posting fake obscene pics of another woman

    NIB playing vital role in ensuring only quality products reach health...

    Delhi Health Minister’s convoy ‘waylaid’, Police say ‘no intimation’ of programme

    Centre approves extension of Ajay Kumar Singh as Press Secy to...